When I ignored the panhandler, I was rude, but I wasn’t racist | GUEST COMMENTARY

I let loose a torrent of pushback against his accusation. I ranted about how he knew nothing about me. And how he had no idea of the hundreds of people, Black and white, I had given what little I could to over the years. And how he was unaware that not too long ago, some thug stuck a gun to my arm as I was getting out of my car one rainy night and demanded the keys (he never got them, another car came along and the would-be carjacker fled). So, yes, damn it, I am wary of all strangers in Baltimore City who approach me.