Google, meanwhile, has monopolized its role as intermediary between you and the world’s information. While demanding “neutrality” for others in the internet space, Google’s exploitation of its massive trove of your personal search, email and location data has been anything but. As competitors such as Yelp and others have shown, Google routinely drives consumers to its own products or to high-paying advertisers, even when other search results are actually more relevant. Its YouTube arm does the same for entertainment, undercutting the royalties due to the creators of film, television and music, often forcing them to compete with their own, pirated content.