In their biography of the late Jack Kemp, the former congressman, 1996 vice presidential candidate and later HUD secretary, Fred Barnes and Morton Kondracke write: "Kemp embodied a spirit sorely missing in today's politics -- in both parties. Kemp was positive, optimistic, idealistic, energetic, growth-and opportunity-oriented. He was incapable of personal attack and negative campaigning, even when it cost him. 'The purpose of politics,' he said, 'is not to defeat your opponent as much as it is to provide superior leadership and better ideas than the opposition.'"