Digital billboards downtown: a bad idea for Baltimore | GUEST COMMENTARY

Councilman Eric Costello, one of the bill’s co-sponsors, says the billboards would not directly face residential properties. How is that possible? The City Center is home to more than 10,000 residents living between the Bromo Arts District, the National Aquarium and the American Visionary Art Museum (the latter is admittedly outside the billboard zone). Hundreds more, including many seniors, live in apartments, condos and townhomes facing the business district from Federal Hill and Otterbein. Many of these residents have unobstructed views of major downtown intersections that are prime candidates for billboards that would wrap around the walls of their buildings.