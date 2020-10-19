Amy Coney Barrett and who is considered a good Catholic | COMMENTARY

You would think that Ms. Barrett would be accepted because she has so many contemporary, feminist and lean-in movement boxes checked. She is a working mom, devoted to seven children, including two adoptees from Haiti and one son with Down syndrome. She drives kid carpools and participates in outreach to the poor. Her marriage is equitable. Yes, some dogma does live in her. And that is a good thing. She is an accomplished academician and jurist, and you would think she would get some senatorial affirmation. Instead, you hear they’re aiming at her faith, and that she is anti-abortion, and thus a threat to abortion rights and health care. Reviled.