BMA critics missing the point about attempts to be more inclusive | COMMENTARY

From its founding to the present moment, the BMA has always believed that the mission of the museum is civic. Most recently, at a moment of great historical change inside and outside art institutions, we have understood that this entails a dual responsibility to create an internally equitable structure and an externally equitable and mutual relationship with the public. The inside operations and the outside face of the museum must work together to realize its vision. And it is vision, not financial desperation, that drives this deaccessioning. Rather than reducing the budget, endowing collection care frees up funds to enact initiatives fundamental to our mission to serve all of Baltimore: continuing to build a deeper and more diverse art collection; offering free admission for all exhibitions; providing evening hours; establishing diversity, equity, accessibility, and inclusion programs to restructure the museum’s staffing; and providing long overdue salary equity across the institution.