Amy Coney Barrett’s ‘originalist’ stance is the only one that makes sense

I’m confident even the most rabid supporters of a living Constitution agree that the peaceful transfer of power is an obvious constitutional principle that courts, politicians the military and citizens should all respect. But why should they? Because that principle is popular? What if it’s unpopular at some point? What if people want a dictator? Should justices take that into account? The originalist answer would be “no,” because the Constitution’s text is clear. What is the living constitutionalist’s reason? Because dictatorship is icky?