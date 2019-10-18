The argument is a persuasive one in his own continued defense of Obamacare, which he helped enact as vice president and now proposes to expand with a public option to retain private insurance for those who want to keep it. Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, at age 37 a surprising survivor in the early going, has his own variation he calls Medicare for All Who Want It, in a bid to cut into Mr. Biden’s pitch to retain the support of working stiffs.