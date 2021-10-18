Untying the ‘white noose’ of Baltimore County | GUEST COMMENTARY

The council has so far accepted the redistricting commission’s proposal for new districts in which six out of seven are, once again, majority white. In recent interviews on WBAL and WMAR, County Council Chair Julian Jones Jr. suggested that it would be geographically impossible to do any better: The county’s nonwhite population is so dispersed across the county that it would be impractical to create more majority-Black districts. That’s not true. The NAACP and ACLU have created a map that does just that, with two majority-Black districts, one mixed-race district, and four majority-white districts. So have my fellow activists at Indivisible Towson.