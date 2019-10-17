As a patient, you or someone in your family may have encountered the need for “prior authorization.” Doctors often encounter this administrative move by insurance companies, which adds to their office work load and impairs efficient operation of the system. It asks that another opinion be obtained before proceeding with an exam, test or treatment. One doctor observed that it is like the bank teller being required, before cashing any check, to go in to the back office and get permission. This is a classic example of the administrative complexity that plagues doctors as well as patients and adds unnecessary expense to the system. Others include co-pays that do not work), restrictions on referral to anyone other than pre-approved doctors, and balance billing for necessary medical care not available within the system to name a few.