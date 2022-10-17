It’s time Maryland joined other states to ban more single-use plastic | GUEST COMMENTARY

I was lucky enough to grow up on the Tred Avon River on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. My childhood was simpler than that of kids today. We didn’t have cable TV, smartphones or Wi-Fi. I spent much of my time beachcombing, fishing or boating with my dad. The water was my playground.

That never changed. I now live in Baltimore, a city I partly chose for its access to the Chesapeake Bay. And today, the thing I love most is being threatened by plastic.

Plastic trash is an unavoidable part of the Inner Harbor and Maryland’s many estuaries, and it’s threatening marine life — like the threatened and endangered sea turtles that travel our coasts each year feeding on jellyfish, which look an awful lot like floating plastic bags.

Microplastics — tiny plastic particles measuring 5 millimeters or less — are invading our rivers and remaining in local waterways. A 2021 study showed that 94% of microplastics that enter the bay’s rivers stay in the watershed, usually along the shores. Our fish, rays, sharks, dolphins and other animals inadvertently consume these tiny particles, which can affect their food intake, growth and more.

In addition to its toll on the marine ecosystem, plastic pollution puts our coastal economy at risk. Maryland depends on clean waterways and coastlines to support 104,000 American jobs and $7 billion in GDP in our coastal tourism, fishing, and recreation industries. All of that is threatened by the staggering amount of plastic entering our oceans and waterways.

So what has Maryland done about it? On the state level, the answer is: not enough. Maryland made history by becoming the first state to enact a ban on expanded polystyrene foodware — the single-use plastic foam that is often used for takeout cups and containers — but there’s still work to do to address the larger problem at hand.

Single-use plastic is nearly impossible to avoid for Marylanders, and most of it isn’t recyclable, so it ends up in landfills, waterways, our communities or Baltimore’s enormous incinerator, which is threatening the health of nearby residents.

Baltimore County stores are still handing out plastic bags with every purchase, restaurants statewide often include plastic utensils in takeout orders even though food delivery apps allow consumers to “opt out” of them, and there’s more enforcement needed of the plastic bag ban here in Baltimore City. Montgomery County, Howard County, Chestertown, Takoma Park and Westminster have also passed plastic bag legislation, but the plastics problem won’t disappear without more governmental action — and that’s exactly what Marylanders want.

A new poll from the organization I work for, Oceana, found that, among Maryland voters, 91% are concerned about plastic pollution and its impact on the environment and our oceans; 94% are concerned about single-use plastics; and 84% are concerned with the amount of plastic items used in food delivery and takeout. The kicker: A staggering majority (88%) support local and state policies that reduce single-use plastic.

What is Maryland waiting for? It’s time we joined other states that have passed bans on more single-use plastic items. This summer, California passed the strongest plastic source reduction policy in the nation, with bipartisan support. It is the first state law to mandate the reduction of all single-use plastic packaging and foodware, from laundry detergent bottles and Bubble Wrap to cups and utensils. There’s no reason Maryland can’t do the same, especially when it has the support of its voters.

Marylanders’ support of single-use plastic regulation goes beyond the state level, too, with 89% supporting national policies that reduce single-use plastic. The great news: Congress is already considering this. The Break Free From Plastic Pollution Act would ban certain single-use plastics and make producers responsible for their pollution nationwide. Unfortunately, not all of our state’s elected officials have signed their support. We need Sen. Benjamin Cardin and our full House delegation to co-sponsor the bill.

Our elected officials must do more than acknowledge this environmental crisis. We need action. Marylanders have spoken loud and clear: It’s time for single-use plastic regulation on all levels of governments. To our government leaders: Are you listening?

Melissa Valliant (mvalliant@oceana.org) is senior communications manager for Oceana.