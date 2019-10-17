Elijah believed in the promise of Baltimore more than anyone. He believed in the promise of America and its people. And just as he was there for his constituents, Elijah was also there for me when I needed him. When I was subjected to partisan fire, he always had my back. When I needed a partner, he was always ready to get to work. When I served on the board of CASA de Maryland, he was one of our biggest supporters. He never hesitated to condemn inhumanity wherever he saw it. He always stood up and spoke out – whether it was advocating for children who had been separated from their families or Dreamers who deserved the chance to stay in the country they call home.