David Brooks: What America means to me in 2021 | GUEST COMMENTARY

I assert with love that the white evangelical community has not responded as well as the mainstream has drifted further from it. Too often white evangelicals have looked to strongman political saviors to restore their dominant place. Too often they’ve marginalized themselves into their own subculture and then complained about losing status. I have some friends who have been vocal about sexual abuse in their churches and for this they get accused of “cultural accommodation dressed as convictional religion.” If you think anybody who tells the truth is guilty of collaboration with cultural elites, then you are seeing the world through resentment-colored glasses.