Though much of the conversation about violence has been on homicides and, more recently, on non-fatal shootings, The Sun reported just last week on increases in carjackings, which are on pace to reach a new high this year. Baltimore also has the dubious distinction of having more robberies per capita than any other city. Most of these crimes are committed with a firearm. With few exceptions, individuals who commit murders, non-fatal assaults, carjackings and robberies with a firearm are illegally carrying the firearm. But consequences for illegally carrying a firearm in Baltimore is simply insufficient to present any deterrent whatsoever.