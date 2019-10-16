Why is there a gap? There are a number of contributing factors. One significant reason is that women, by choice or necessity, assume the lion’s share of family caregiving, either staying home to raise children or interrupting careers to care for children, grandchildren, aging parents and spouses. Intermittent work translates to less accumulated social security and less retirement savings in 401K and pension plans. And while non-working spouses may be entitled to a portion of future social security and pension/retirement streams earned by working spouses, the unfortunate reality is 40% -50% of marriages in the U.S. end in divorce. Divorce can take a heavy financial toll on the finances of both spouses, but typically more on women who stayed home to raise children. Years out of the workforce likely means re-entering at a lower salary level in the same industry or accepting any job to pay the bills. According to a report by the U.S. Government Accountability Office, women’s household income decreased 41% post divorce — almost twice the decline that men experience.