Former Notre Dame board chair: ‘Pause the hasty decision to admit men to the Women’s College’ | GUEST COMMENTARY

Notre Dame of Maryland University intends to admit men to its Women’s College, the keystone of the University’s enduring mission to “educate women leaders to transform the world.” The reasons given for this monumental decision are less than compelling. The lack of transparency in decision-making has engendered distrust of university leadership from students, faculty, staff, alums and community investors. The process was tone-deaf, ignoring the voices of the women students and alums — precisely the voices that Notre Dame has empowered and valued for more than 125 years.

As a graduate and a 20-year veteran of the NDMU Board of Trustees — including five years as chair — I have read the announcements and letters to the editor, and attended a “listening” session for alums with President Mary Lou Yam. The reasons cited for admitting men as full-time undergraduates are ambiguous and omit key marketplace facts. Data ostensibly supporting the board decision has been withheld. President Yam has denied repeated requests for the information; she states that it could be misinterpreted without “context” and that it is “publicly available.”

Publicly available data from the Maryland Higher Education Commission (MHEC), niche.com, and other sources providing analyses of publicly available data, do not appear to support this drastic move without further study.

Several of President Yam’s statements regarding the shift also raise important strategic questions.

“The university is in a strong financial position with operating surplus, positive cash flow, low debt and growing endowment,” she said in a written communication.

If that’s the case, why a sudden move to abandon a distinctive mission for a generic coeducation model without due process? Why was the decision made to forego an investment in the Women’s College? Why has NDMU eliminated fundamental liberal arts programs in the Women’s College, diluting academic offerings? Why has the faculty not had a raise since 2015, affecting morale and retention?

During a listening session, ,President Yam also said that “2020 demographics show that less than 2% of female freshmen [8,890 women] enroll in private women colleges each year. Nationally, male students graduate from college at lower rates than female students. NDMU is uniquely positioned to provide accessible & transformative educational experiences to women and men.”

NDMU leaders said that the board considered two options: 1) maintain the Women’s College with additional investment, or 2) admit men in full-time undergraduate programs and retain women-focused curricular and co-curricular programs.

Their analysis looked at schools that had transitioned to coed in the past decade and “demonstrated success in increasing enrollment” and included “projected revenue and cost estimates”. for NDMU However, there is no evidence that successful peer women’s colleges were examined, or pathways and investments considered to achieve enrollment success at NDMU proportionate to peer women’s colleges.

At least five peer women’s colleges — St. Catherine University in St. Paul, Minnesota; Mount St. Mary’s University, Los Angeles; Simmons University in Boston; St. Mary’s College in Indiana; and the College of St. Benedict in St. Joseph, Minnesota — each captured 4% to 5% in total women’s college enrollment, and enrolled between 355 and 444 freshmen in 2020. Notre Dame enrolled 71. Has NDMU studied their success?

Based on publicly available data, and the significant implications of the decision, many question if the board challenged the due diligence of the administration’s process, analysis and recommendations:

MHEC data show a 21% decline in total NDMU enrollment (2,764 to 2,184) since 2014. Part-time enrollment has declined 48% since 2016. How will the undergraduate coed decision help the overall enrollment decline and not just inflict damage to the university’s long-standing mission and brand?

With a precipitous decline in total enrollment over the last eight years, has the board conducted a comprehensive internal assessment? High turnover in the Office of Enrollment Management — four vice presidents in as many years through 2020 — raises significant questions of leadership and accountability.

What is the campus climate and level of satisfaction/engagement of students, faculty, and staff? When was the last survey and report to the board by external experts?

I urge the Board of Trustees to pause the hasty decision to admit men to the Women’s College and to honor NDMU’s mission by respecting the voices of all constituents and regaining the trust that has been lost through this deeply flawed process. Educating women leaders is perhaps more important today than ever.

— Patricia J. Mitchell, Baltimore

Patricia J. Mitchell, a retired IBM Vice President of Global Sales Operations, is a Notre Dame of Maryland University Women’s College graduate, former chair of the Board of Trustees, chair of the university’s historic Legacy of Leadership capital campaign, and recipient of the University’s President’s Medal.