I was at the meeting to present about an upcoming forum and discuss how community members can engage in the process of structuring policies and training curriculum that will help transform the Baltimore Police Department and consequently make for a safer city. The agenda had me scheduled to speak after the monthly report by the Neighborhood Services Officer, discussing what has happened in the district over the past month and comparing that to the statistics from the same time a year ago. For the most part there was no noted change in the monthly numbers, up one in this category down one in another. But one thing the NSO said dictated the course of the meeting: There were three homicides.