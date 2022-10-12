If animal dreams imply sentience, their emotions imply soul | GUEST COMMENTARY

This photo provided by Daniela C. Roessler in August 2022 shows a jumping spider (E. arcuata) exhibiting leg curling during a REM sleep-like state. A study published on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, finds that some spiders show resting patterns that look like REM sleep — raising questions about how widespread this kind of sleep might be in the animal world. (Daniela C. Roessler via AP) (Daniela C. Roessler/AP)

A study recently published in a prestigious journal reports a surprise finding: that jumping spiders twitch during sleep in a way that resembles what cats, dogs and other mammals do during rapid eye movement (REM) sleep. The German researchers noticed eye movements happening at the same time as leg jerks, suggesting that these spiders dream. Similar evidence has been recorded for two other invertebrates — octopuses and cuttlefish — as well as birds and fish.

Do these animals dream the way we humans do? While they obviously can’t tell us, the evidence is increasingly persuasive, especially if we bear in mind Darwin’s dictum that differences between species are a matter of degree, not kind.

Advertisement

As argued by David Peña-Guzmán in his recent book, “When Animals Dream,” dreaming indicates that an animal is sentient — a unique individual who experiences life and processes it via thoughts and feelings. Putting it another way: Animals have biographies, not merely biologics.

The implications, we believe, are compelling.

Advertisement

If a creature can feel and express feeling — if it can emote, in other words — then it is entirely possible that it is a spiritual being. While this may sound startling, a closer look at what animals do lends credence to the idea.

Many animals demonstrate concern for other animals, sometimes paying a cost or taking a risk to rescue another. Upon spotting an approaching predator, prairie dogs, chickens and mongooses, for example, will utter alarm calls, drawing attention to themselves while alerting the rest of the colony. A rat will come to the aid of a fellow rat in distress, even when it means having to share a treasured piece of chocolate. Virtuous acts like this suggest feelings of sympathy: the inclination to act on the feeling of empathy.

Humpback whales and orcas demonstrate friendship and loneliness, even gratitude. Elephants give every appearance of what we would term joy and sorrow, even mourning their dead and experiencing something akin to post-traumatic stress disorder. Parrots can become depressed; pigs, terrified; baboons, sad and starlings, pessimistic. Octopuses and crows show marked preferences for certain people. Fishes seek out gentle caresses to relieve stress. Rats appear to enjoy being tickled. Chimps sometimes linger to watch a beautiful sunset, appearing transfixed as if in wonder. And a growing number of animals — including dolphins, elephants, great apes, magpies, reef fishes, maybe even ants — appear to be self-aware, as demonstrated by their response to seeing their reflections in a mirror.

All of this indicates sentience, and a felt connection to what is happening outside of themselves.

Such fellow feeling, we posit, is at the root of spirituality. As neuroscientist Antonio Damasio has observed, “Feelings form the basis for what humans have described for millenniums as the … soul or spirit.” This is reflected in our very language. A “soulless” person or corporation displays an utter lack of empathy. An athlete who motivates his or her fellow players is known as the team’s “heart and soul.” We confide to our beloved that we want them “body and soul.” In each case, soul is associated with feeling. Not just any feeling — deep feeling, core values, that which is vitally important or plainly moves us.

The stronger capability a given species has for fellow feeling, the more likely it is that members of that species have perceptions we would recognize as spiritual. This goes beyond individual attributes such as memory, a sense of time, an ability to feel pain, the capacity to dream or even a subjective ‘I.’ It is the culmination of all of them. The ability to emote is, in our estimation, a nascent form of soul. This is not to invoke any religious connotation — we are not suggesting even a spider’s jump in that direction. It is merely a biophilia view that many sorts of creatures share a connected sentience on this increasingly small, restive, and fragile planet.

Why small, you may ask. Because wild creatures and their living spaces are disappearing. Consider that today, the world’s biomass of wild terrestrial vertebrates — all the land-inhabiting mammals, birds, reptiles and amphibians — comprises a meager 4% of the total biomass of everything on land. The remainder is made up of humans (36%) and the animals we raise to eat (60%). Under the water, fish populations are about half what they were 50 years ago, and insects, which make up some 80% of all animal species on Earth, show comparable declines.

Make no mistake: we are utterly dependent on diverse, functioning ecosystems for our own survival. Recognizing and respecting nature’s other souls not only reflects the fact that we share an elemental emotional bond, it is an act of self-preservation.

Advertisement

Biologist Jonathan Balcombe, is the author of five popular science books, including a New York Times bestseller, “What a Fish Knows.” He serves as associate editor of the journal Animal Sentience. His webpage is jonathan-balcombe.com. Michael Jawer is the Washington, D.C., based author of three books focused on emotion and spirituality. His articles have appeared in Aeon, Nautilus and Scientific American. His webpage is michaeljawer.com/books. This op-ed originally appeared in the Boston Globe.