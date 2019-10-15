The plan unveiled for Pimlico and Laurel Park (with its new clubhouse, training and stable operations and affordable housing) represent an important first step, soon to be in the hands of the legislature. The negotiators were smart to learn the lessons from last year’s failed legislation. As the planning process unfolds, Pimlico and Laurel’s redevelopment can be a model of inclusive redevelopment. In Baltimore, planners should be careful to promote and sequence the private redevelopment of the excess Pimlico land so that it complements and not competes with the Park Heights Master Plan. The Maryland Jockey Club, Stronach Group and Thoroughbred Racing industry should engage workforce partners to identify and match job opportunities with training for nearby residents. Finally, sponsors should encourage active and representative participation toward enabling all community members and other stakeholders to meaningfully influence the decisions that affect their lives. As with all large projects, there are questions still to be answered. As the process unfolds, open and transparent dialogue about the proposal can address those questions and give all of us reasons to get behind this plan.