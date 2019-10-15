My critics point out that my tax deduction is different than a subsidy or voucher, which is true in a sense; however, the result is the same. By filing the tax deduction, people feel like they are not getting any assistance. They are only keeping what is rightly theirs. The government could cut homeowners a check for the value of our mortgage interest. And I wish they would. It would change the dynamic of the benefit. Imagine receiving a check in the mail from the government just for being a homeowner. The feeling of the government issued check being deposited in your account would feel like a handout. It would rightly be yours under the law, but it probably wouldn’t feel as easy to take. No one wants to take a handout they don’t need. No one.