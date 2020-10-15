Here’s how to safely visit the elderly during the pandemic | COMMENTARY

In August, my mother very much wanted to celebrate her 85th birthday in person at my home. Due to her age, she is at substantial risk of experiencing severe complications from a COVID-19 infection — as are the other residents in her independent living facility. I knew in my scientific mind that a video-conference party would be safer for her, but my heart gave way when she begged to celebrate her life with her children and grandchildren. The party was worth a lot to her and she was willing to take the risk of a severe infection.