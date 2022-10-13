An orginalist interpretation of the Constitution would bar Trump and others from holding public office. Here’s why. | GUEST COMMENTARY

With the White House in the background, President Donald Trump speaks to crowds in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, before the Capitol Building was breached. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File) (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Many conservatives who profess undying allegiance to the original meaning of the Constitution may be disqualified from holding public office if constitutional authorities interpret Section 3 of the 14th Amendment as it would have been interpreted in the 19th century.

Section 3 declares, “No person shall … hold any office … under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of [the executive, judicial or legislative bodies of the U.S. or] of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same.” By 19th century legal standards, an insurrection took place on Jan. 6, 2021, and prominent Republican officeholders — including Donald Trump — took part in that insurrection.

American legal authorities in the 19th century maintained that an insurrection against the federal government took place when an assemblage sought to prevent the implementation of any federal law by force, violence or intimidation for a public purpose. The Civil War was an example of an insurrection. As were the Whiskey Rebellion, Fries Rebellion and resistance to the Fugitive Slave Act of 1850.

Let’s break that down.

An assemblage was a group of people. The Baltimore Symphony and Baltimore Orioles are assemblages. While many assemblages engaged in insurrection wore military uniforms and marched in military array, this was not a requirement. All 19th century law required when Section 3 was ratified was a group of people with a common purpose.

That common purpose had to be resistance to the execution of any federal law. The number and importance of the laws was not important. Insurgents who opposed trivial federal laws on the horseshoes were as much insurgents as the South Carolinians whose opposition to federal tariff laws led to the Nullification Crisis of 1830.

The assemblage had to resist federal law by force or intimidation. No actual violence was necessary. During the Fries Rebellion, federal tax collectors often fled before the armed mob marching to their house fired a shot or threw a rock. Federal courts had no difficulty finding that the mere threat of violence was sufficient to establish this element of an insurrection.

The resistance had to be for a public purpose. The assemblage had to resist a federal law they believed immoral or illegal. Smugglers were not insurgents because profit was their motive for violating federal law. Abolitionists who used violence to free fugitive enslaved people were insurgents because their motive was moral and constitutional opposition to slavery.

The events of Jan. 6 met these conditions:

A large assemblage formed outside the Capitol Building. That assemblage was united by a commitment to resisting the legal and constitutional processes for declaring Joseph Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential election. The demonstrators who attacked police officers and invaded the Capitol building used force and violence to achieve their goals. The insurgents performed these acts of violence and intimidation because they believed the 2020 election had been stolen. (Demonstrators who breached the Capitol Building to sell congressional memorabilia on eBay would not be insurrectionists as the 19th century understood an insurrection.)

Nineteenth century legal authorities insisted anyone “leagued” with insurgents was an insurrectionist. Case law declared “in treason, all are principles.” The drummers who marched with insurgents were insurgents. Those persons who trespassed on federal property and cheered on the wanton vandalism and vicious assaults of Jan. 6, 2021, were under 19th century legal understandings engaging in insurrection.

The framers responsible for Section 3 thought persons who instigated insurrections were insurgents if the insurrection happened. “Influential persons,” Supreme Court Justice Benjamin Curtis stated, “cannot … excite the passions of the ignorant and unreflecting, … incite them to action … and then retire and wait in safety the result of the violence.”

The net that Reconstruction Republicans cast when they ratified Section 3 is broad enough to enmesh numerous prominent conservatives today. Any past or present state or federal officeholder who marched on restricted federal grounds during the Jan. 6 insurrection or egged on the crowd is disqualified from holding present or future office, even if that person then “retired and waited in safety the result of the violence.”

Non-originalists could interpret this history as grounds for disqualifying public officials who promote violent means for public purpose. And those Donald Trump appointed to the federal courts and other offices can best demonstrate originalist bona fides, this historical survey suggests, by declaring Trump ineligible for public office.

Mark Graber (MGraber@law.umaryland.edu) is a regents professor at the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law.