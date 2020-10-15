Baltimore County failed at real police reform | COMMENTARY

At the council’s work session, the legislation was described as a thoughtful, inclusive compromise. However, State’s Attorney Scott D. Shellenberger made clear who was and was not at the table to craft the bill: “Chief Hyatt, the FOP, the county executive’s office, the council and myself all started working diligently to get to a bill where we wanted to get.” This so-called compromise left out the most important stakeholders — the community. So it is hardly surprising that the bill would favor the status quo interests of a law enforcement agency that vigorously and consistently resists public oversight.