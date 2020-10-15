Why Amy Coney Barrett’s religious views matter - a dire warning from Justice Clarence Thomas | COMMENTARY

Of course, Judge Barrett has every right to hold and cherish her religious beliefs. It is her willingness to impose outdated notions of equality and liberty in her political life and jurisprudence that disqualifies her for confirmation. Judge Barrett’s nomination threatens the equal dignity of same sex families, the hard won right to gender equality, and the right to be left alone in the most intimate choices we make. These rights must be defended. As Justice Ginsburg explained, “A person’s right to free exercise of her religion must be kept in harmony with the rights of her fellow citizens.”