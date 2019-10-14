We are taking a very proactive approach to educate our farm families and rural citizens about signs of excessive distress that can incapacitate an individual and to guide them in accessing support and help when these signs appear. We owe so much of our future to our farmers and their families, and we must ensure they have access to resources to stay physically and mentally healthy. As educators and researchers, we are committed to ensuring the sustainability of a robust agricultural system in Maryland and throughout the U.S.