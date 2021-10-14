Critics see infighting among Dems, I see the legislative process at work | GUEST COMMENTARY

And good for the Democrats who, instead of increasing the nation’s deficit like Donald Trump and his Republican allies in Congress, will fund these programs by trimming back the ill-advised and untimely tax breaks that the Republicans gave to large corporations and the top 1% of income-earning individuals. Don’t be fooled by Republican rhetoric and their propaganda machines in the news media: In return for paying their fair share, big businesses and wealthy individuals will benefit greatly from the improvements in transportation, the better-trained and higher-skilled workforce and from new forms of energy that will be researched, developed, manufactured and sold throughout the world. We can be the leader of the new climate change economy, and when we are, everyone wins.