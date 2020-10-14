Bill Henry: Give Baltimore City Council a real voice in spending by voting yes for Question F | COMMENTARY

For the record, this is actually the second time that the Baltimore City Council has passed this charter amendment since I’ve been on the City Council. I first introduced this charter amendment back in 2012; it was vetoed by Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake later that term and the City Council wasn’t able to override her decision. In another attempt in 2018, a group of organizers and volunteers spent months attempting to collect 10,000 signatures to get this issue on the ballot, but didn’t quite succeed. This idea is not new, nor has it been given insufficient consideration.