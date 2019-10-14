This all went well until I went to work one day and heard through the camp grapevine that a girl had been raped with a hatchet, which was terrifying and honestly almost impossible to imagine. It didn’t take long for my friend and me to connect the dots and presume who the perpetrator must be, which we dutifully reported to the police. Incredibly, they believed us and asked us to go under cover and take the guy down — two 5-foot-tall, 20-year-old co-eds, and they wanted us to play Charlie’s Angels! Terrified, we packed up and left town the next morning in the proverbial cloud of dust.