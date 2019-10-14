During the Q&A period that followed the presentation, I stood at a public-comment mic and raised my concerns about language, explaining that although my son had suffered from an addiction disorder, “addict” did not describe the whole of his short life — and the word “junkie” left me breathless and near tears. Junkie sounds so much like the useless debris we all accumulate in the clutter of our lives, and is not a word to describe a human life. By the time I was done explaining my concerns, apologies seemed to come from every professional in the crowd. The researcher apologized, stating that she was trying to stay within the time limit of her talk, and appreciated that she works with people — and in the future, would be more aware of the words she used.