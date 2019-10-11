The political hell most Senate Republicans have found themselves in since 2016 can be described as the chasm between how Mr. Trump wants them to behave and how they believe they should govern. Virtually none of these senators can get re-elected without the third of Republicans who adore Mr. Trump, but the vulnerable ones need more than just the Trumpers to get across the finish line. This means they have to attract less single-minded voters who are often more Trump-skeptical — mostly suburban, college-educated Republicans and Republican-leaning independents. But because the president and his most ardent fans will not brook any criticism of the president, the senators have been left trying to thread a very narrow needle: Differentiate yourself from Donald Trump while not actually criticizing Donald Trump.