Don’t reopen Baltimore schools until there is a vaccine | COMMENTARY

For those unaware of what this might look like, here’s a typical day from my experience: You walk into your classroom around 7 a.m. and take a seat at your desk. You use a Clorox wipe that you purchased with your own money to clean the mouse droppings off your desk before you open your laptop. The copier is broken. Again. So you make your copies for the day on your little laser printer. You see, the copier is down quite a lot. And you need papers for your students to write on, so you “invested” in your own. And the paper in it? You bought that too.