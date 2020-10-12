Growing up Cherokee and why Indigenous People’s Day means so much | COMMENTARY

Looking back on everything that my father and I went through, I’d like to say that I wish none of it had happened, but I can’t change the past. My father is an incredible man. He’s raised me to be just like him, to accept everyone for who they are, regardless of what they look like, who they love or what higher power they believe in. It’s my fervent hope that with this new dawn of the acknowledgment of the histories, cultures and traditions of Indigenous people that the sun will set on the chapter in which we were depicted as nothing more than Halloween costumes, villains in Western-themed movies and ignorant savages. I also hope that when I speak about my heritage, I won’t be interrupted by yet another white woman telling me that their great, great, great grandmother was a Cherokee princess. Yes, this happens ALL THE TIME. But let’s face the fact that we didn’t have princesses and, frankly, no one is entitled to make up their genealogy for more likes on social media.