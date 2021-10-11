‘Chief Resilience Officer’ could help Maryland avoid another thousand-year flood | GUEST COMMENTARY

Your home may be next. The shops you frequent may no longer be there. Your community may become a byword for disaster. Don’t let this happen. Stephen Jordan, Chief Executive Officer of the Institute for Sustainable Development, makes a firm case for adding a CRO: “You need someone to actively manage resilience and be responsible for it,” he explains. “Environment, business, emergency response, embed resilience into all of these functions, but you need an advocate, coordinator, planner, someone accountable.” As an example of what a CRO could prevent, he cites the startling statistic from New Jersey that “a couple of breakwaters for Hurricane Sandy would have saved $19 billion.” Who could have seen the hurricane coming and planned accordingly? The CRO. Note that breakwaters’ costs are measured merely in the millions, and fiscal responsibility should encourage saving a small fortune for a larger one; overall, climate change mitigation saves $6 per dollar spent.