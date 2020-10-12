Is America a real democracy? | COMMENTARY

Indeed, Mr. Lee is on firmer ground in the realm of political philosophy and political science. We are not a pure (or what he calls “rank”) democracy — nor should anyone want us to be. As I often say, in a pure democracy, 51% of the people can pee in the cornflakes of 49% of the people. The Founding Fathers, Alexis de Tocqueville, J.S. Mill and others lent poetry and sophistication to this fundamental observation, but I think bluntness illustrates it better. Still, if it helps, the ancient Greeks came up with the word “ochlocracy,” or rule of the masses or mob, to describe the despotism of the many as opposed to despotism of one absolute ruler, aka tyranny.