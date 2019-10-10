She was 5 the first time she heard her mother cry out for help, after a loud verbal tongue lashing by her father. She was 6 the first time her mother fled in the middle of the night to seek safety. She was 7 the first time she observed her mother cower from flying objects being thrown by her father. She was 8 the first time she saw her mom covered in black, blue, green and yellow marks; her mother had arrived home one minute late from a grocery store trip. She was 9 the first time she observed her father hit her mother because his supper was not ready and waiting. She was 11 the first time she asked her mother if they would ever be safe. She was 16 when her mother escaped for the eighth and final time.