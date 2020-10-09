Is Trump’s treatment an example of VIP syndrome? | COMMENTARY

If you take a step back, one could argue that not only Mr. Trump’s response to the pandemic — “We’ve turned the corner,” etc. — but his whole presidency has been a case study in VIP syndrome. The superspreader event at the White House on Sept. 26 — which appears to have infected many attendees — was in direct defiance of public health guidelines promoted by the White House itself. There were the Trump campaign rallies, the first in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which may have led to the death of Herman Cain. And there was Mr. Trump’s Sunday-night car ride. All of these have been exercises in VIP treatment.