Mental health treatement doesn’t have to be such a mess. Here’s what Maryland can do now. | GUEST COMMENTARY

It’s no secret that the United States has chronically underinvested in mental health and addiction treatment, but recently the combined scourges of COVID, the opioid epidemic and economic woes have pushed the system to the breaking point.

Last December, the U.S. Surgeon General warned that young Americans were experiencing shockingly high rates of depression, hopelessness and suicidal thoughts, while Maryland saw a 46% increase in children seen in Emergency Rooms for suicide attempts. In 2021, the U.S. had the highest levels of fatal drug overdoses in history, a trend reflected in Maryland. This has turned into a national crisis as isolation, grief, job loss, stress and addiction take their toll on our well-being, and our treatment system can’t keep up.

Trying to make an appointment for mental health or addiction services? Take a number. The average wait time is 48 days nationwide, and that includes people in immediate crisis.

Much of the problem is structural. Put simply, it’s an antiquated billing process. The majority of those seeking mental health or addiction treatment rely on Medicaid, and Maryland Medicaid has historically reimbursed care providers using a fee-for-service system. For example, Medicaid sets the price for a therapy session and pays a provider based on the number of sessions they conduct. If the provider’s costs go up to buy telehealth technology or increase salaries to address the workforce crisis, the Medicaid payment does not automatically increase to address rising costs.

People experiencing mental health crises almost always need a combination of care for interrelated problems. Veterans with post traumatic stress disorder might self-medicate in ways that lead to addiction. The stresses caused by poverty can lead to mental health issues as well as hypertension or diabetes. Our current system forces people to seek separate treatments at multiple facilities in different locations, each with its own waitlist, bureaucracy to navigate and — not insignificantly — transportation barriers.

What’s worse is there is no mechanism for each of these providers to track what is happening at other treatment centers. The burden falls on the patient to understand how their various medications may interact. This lack of coordinated care can be deadly.

There is a better model. Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHCs) may be a mouthful, but they are based on a simple concept: 24-hour clinics that allow patients to see a variety of specialists in a single visit. Patients may come in because they are experiencing a mental health crisis, but they’ll get their blood pressure checked and have access to addiction treatment, nutritionists and other resources under one roof. Care teams can coordinate with the understanding that mental health, diet and addiction problems are interrelated and often compound upon one another.

The CCBHC model does away with a fee-for-service structure that is brittle and limiting. Medicaid can reimburse CCBHCs based on how much it actually costs to operate a facility that meets the needs of a local community. Staffing and overhead costs vary by region. Operating a 24-hour clinic in Baltimore City is more expensive than in, say, Allegany County. And offering mobile services in rural areas with small but spread-out populations has different costs than in a centralized city.

This prospective payment system takes into account the total operating costs of a facility and divides them by the number of visits to arrive at a rate per visit. Bundling these services allows for a wide range of coordinated treatments, and may prove to be a cheaper way of doing business because CCBHCs drastically reduce expensive emergency room visits and hospitalizations.

CCBHCs have been successful in big cities and rural areas alike — both New York City and Nowata, Oklahoma, were among the first pilot programs in the nation — and they’ve already dramatically cut down wait times for treatment. According to a recent survey from the National Council for Mental Wellbeing, half of all CCBHCs provide same-day access, while a full 93% can see patients within 10 days. That’s a huge improvement over the 48-day national average.

CCBHCs are able to innovate to meet local needs. Some communities have piloted mobile services to meet families at home, students in their schools, or even embedding with law enforcement units so that police no longer need to be the first responders for problems better addressed by trained mental health professionals.

In Maryland, we have five excellent CCBHCs up and running in our largest counties, and we now have an unprecedented opportunity to expand the model throughout the state — but only if the Hogan administration takes action now. This fall, the federal government will release grants to fund states for conducting a needs assessment of their mental health and addiction systems, and which can be used to develop a plan to sustain and expand CCBHCs statewide.

Maryland must seize this opportunity. This is a no-brainer. We must pivot toward an innovative model that’s shown promising results here and around the country, so we can have the mental health and addiction treatment system that Maryland needs.

Shannon Hall (shannon@mdcbh.org) is executive director of the Community Behavioral Health Association of Maryland, representing 107 mental health and addiction treatment providers in Maryland.