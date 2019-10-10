And yet, with our nation’s withdrawal from the Paris Agreement, we are less engaged in finding solutions than we were a few years ago. A 2018 Associated Press poll found that 71% of Americans accept that climate change is a reality, yet, for some others, a misunderstanding of the difference between weather and climate — which takes into consideration the 30-year averages in a region’s weather patterns — still creates confusion. Every moment spent discussing the veracity of prevailing climate science is a moment better spent acting to combat its rapidly intensifying effects. The IPCC report plainly states that humankind’s window to minimize the most severe impacts of climate change is now. We will have passed the global point of no return in fewer than 30 years. As concerned citizens, we do not have the luxury of time to hope that the reluctant few who control so much will come around.