If there’s a merciful God, the expression “President Trump” will be preceded by the word “former” soon. There’s a good chance he will have resigned, been impeached or been forcibly removed from office as unfit to lead pursuant to a 25th Amendment “constitutional mutiny” (my personal favorite). Because Mr. Trump’s malignant upside-down reality is completely antithetical to the sacred American notions of truth and freedom, many more of America’s spies will likely decide it is time for them as well to come in from the cold. His destructive, narcissistic and juvenile approach to foreign policy makes it more difficult today for our spies and diplomats to represent America and pursue American interests abroad than when we truly lived and breathed American exceptionalism.