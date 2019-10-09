Howard County can and should do better to provide streets for all and ensure that developers and county planners design safe, connected roads for everybody, not just cars. Complete streets (a term describing roads that allow safe and accessible travel for everyone who uses them, whether you’re walking, biking, riding a bus or using a wheelchair) have street crossings, accessible and connected sidewalks and bike lanes that make it easy for people to get around in the way that they choose. When street-scale improvements such as these become the norm, they will improve residents’ health, boost property values and retail traffic, and protect the environment. Better and more accessible transportation also allows for older adults to age in place and safely, preventing isolation and increasing social engagement and independence.