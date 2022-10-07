Administrative hearings: a path to ensuring adequate facilities in Baltimore schools | GUEST COMMENTARY

Latoya Carroll, picks up her children, Xavier Braxton, 8, and Jayden Braxton, 7, during the early dismissal at Franklin Square Elementary/Middle School in Baltimore last year due to lack of air conditioning in the school building and high temperatures on May 31, 2022. (Vincent Alban/Baltimore Sun) (Vincent Alban/Baltimore Sun)

Cooler weather came with the start of fall last month — an important shift not only for our comfort level, but to ensure that Baltimore City students receive a full day’s education. On the first two days of the new school year, 17 schools in Baltimore City without air conditioning closed early because their classrooms were intolerable in the summer heat.

If that seems like a story we’ve heard before, it may be because this problem has consistently haunted Baltimore. Toward the end of the last school year, many schools without air conditioning were also forced to close due to high temperatures. And in 2018, Baltimore made national news for the opposite problem: Children in public schools were photographed shivering in classrooms in January, wrapped in winter coats and mittens because of inadequate heating systems. According to a Johns Hopkins University research team, from 2014 to 2019, Baltimore City students collectively lost more than 221,000 school days due to problems with heating and cooling systems.

It should not take extensive academic research to prove that education suffers when schools are too hot or too cold to function, though of course many such studies exist. Crumbling and inadequate facilities cause a widening of the achievement gap for low-income and minority students. In fact, more than half of the lost school time due to inadequate school facilities occurred in Baltimore City Public Schools that have received a one- or two-star rating (out of a possible five) on their Maryland State Department of Education Report Card, a rating system that provides information about Maryland’s public school performance.

Ten years ago, Baltimore City introduced a plan entitled “21st Century School Buildings For Our Kids.” While some schools have indeed been upgraded, the recent closures illustrate how much work still needs to be done.

Additionally, in 2020, the Maryland General Assembly passed the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, a landmark bill that substantially altered the formula for state aid and state policy for public schools. However, Maryland legislators understood that specific investment in school infrastructure and facilities was also necessary. Thus, the Built to Learn Act, which aims to improve Maryland’s schools’ infrastructure and facilities, was also passed that year. Both were implemented in 2021, after legislators voted to override Gov. Larry Hogan’s vetoes of the bills.

Under the Built to Learn Act, the Maryland Stadium Authority is authorized to issue up to $2.2 billion in revenue bonds supported by annual payments from the Education Trust Fund for public school construction projects. The Built to Learn Act was later amended to require Maryland’s Interagency Commission on School Construction to give priority in awarding grants to schools based on the severity of problems in each school.

The stated goals of both the city of Baltimore and the Maryland State legislature are positive signs, but history has shown that the road to hellishly hot schools has long been paved with good intentions. Even if all of the city schools eventually receive modern air conditioning and heating systems, there is another concern: The problem will recur if those systems are not adequately maintained, year after year, through one administration and economic crisis to the next.

The key to the fulfillment of governmental promises has always required meaningful enforcement when those promises are broken. If we want to guarantee that students’ education truly stops being interrupted whenever the weather gets too hot or too cold, now is the time to empower those who care the most: the parents of the children who are harmed year after year.

Currently, frustrated parents are forced to turn to the courts in a herculean attempt to enforce Maryland’s state constitutional guarantee of a “thorough and efficient System of Free Public Schools.” A lawsuit filed 32 years ago by the ACLU on behalf of Baltimore students and their parents is still in litigation. That means that the children, and maybe even some of the grandchildren, of those students who suffered through inadequate school facilities might be among those stuck in the same intolerable schools today.

There is, fortunately, a model that gives parents the ability to take direct and immediate action to protect their children. The federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (“IDEA”) provides parents and students the right to file administrative enforcement actions whenever students with disabilities are not given the educational opportunities promised by federal law. Under IDEA, in order for parents to protect a child’s right to public education, parents are given access to the child’s records, the right to receive an independent review of the child’s needs, and the ability to submit complaints with an administrative agency. In Maryland, parents file IDEA complaints with the State’s Office of Administrative Hearings.

The benefit of allowing complaints to go through the administrative process of a hearing is that it also affords the school district the opportunity to correct its mistakes without the need for decades of litigation. Using the IDEA model, Baltimore City parents should be authorized to file complaints with departmental agencies in administrative hearings against their schools to ensure adequate educational facilities — at a minimum, adequate heating and cooling.

The status quo is unacceptable. Children within the Baltimore City school system should not be forced to wait any longer for adequate educational facilities or simply hope that those in power will keep their constitutional and statutory promises. Baltimore City parents should be empowered to fight for their children’s right to learn in safe and properly equipped facilities and to turn up the heat on school officials if they fail in their responsibilities again.

Leah Rowell (lrowell@ubalt.edu) is a third-year student at the University of Baltimore School of Law. Michael Meyerson (mmeyerson@ubalt.edu) is the DLA Piper Professor of Law at the University of Baltimore School of Law.