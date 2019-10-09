I have had students talk about almost everything. Battles with mental health. Pregnancy and miscarriage. Sexual assault. Thoughts of suicide. Financial concerns. Family issues. Gender identity. Very few times have students asked for my advice. If anything, my purpose is to listen, barely saying anything in order to give students full range to speak, to unload. I often wonder if I would have had the nerve to meet with my advisor to reveal what my students share with me. The most contact I had with an advisor was scheduling classes. But nonetheless, I give my students what I hope someone would have given me.