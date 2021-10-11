Small businesses and family farms would benefit from boost to USDA rural energy grant program | GUEST COMMENTARY

The REAP program is one of the most popular and successful grant programs USDA or the federal government has to offer. Each year, there are far more grant applications than there is available funding. The plan Congress is currently working to finalize would provide a significant boost over the next 10 years and set aside a portion of the funding for renewable energy and energy efficiency technologies that have been too often overlooked, like distributed wind power and biogas systems. The impact for small businesses and family farms will be measurable.