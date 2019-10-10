Botham Jean's younger brother Brandt Jean hugs convicted murderer Amber Guyger after delivering his impact statement to her following her 10-year prison sentence for murder at the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas, Texas on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. Brandt asked the judge if he could give Guyger a hug. The fired Dallas police officer was found guilty of murder by a 12-person jury. Guyger shot and killed Botham Jean, an unarmed 26-year-old neighbor, in his own apartment last year. She told police she thought his apartment was her own and that he was an intruder. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News/)