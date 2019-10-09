The conservative justices of the Supreme Court blandly state that they are applying the law, indifferent to political beliefs or consequences, on their way to supporting the president’s extraordinary actions. One exception to the Supreme Court’s willingness to uphold executive power was in the case of the Trump administration’s attempt to add a citizenship question to the U.S. census. And that only failed because the discovery of documents proving that it was a Republican scheme to ensure an undercount that would be “advantageous to Republicans and non-Hispanic whites” was too egregious to ignore. Now, as President Trump faces impeachment, will the justices determine that executive privilege allows the president and his advisers to openly defy congressional oversight?