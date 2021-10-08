Republican legislators: Maryland General Assembly culpable for Baltimore’s public school failures | GUEST COMMENTARY

The General Assembly also has seen fit to meddle in the work of the new Office of the Inspector General for Education, an agency created solely to investigate waste, fraud and abuse in the public school system. The governor’s FY 2022 budget included appropriations of $1,916,644 for the new agency, with seven new positions to help this small office in its mission to investigate reports of waste, fraud and abuse in school systems across Maryland. The General Assembly cut three of the seven new positions. They also held back funding ($528,678) for the remaining four positions until the office produced a report on how it communicates with parents when issuing subpoenas. Even if these funds are released, the Office of the Inspector General’s full budget for this fiscal year is 26% less than what was originally proposed. These budget decisions were made concurrent with headlines of students with 0.13 GPAs being promoted; the existence of ghost students, whose names appear on class rolls but who don’t attend school; and grade changing within Baltimore City’s school system. And they were made with the full knowledge that this department was in the process of investigating the school system. Refusing to fully fund this office is little more than obstruction.