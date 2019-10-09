Mr. Trump denies he ever asked Mr. Zelenskiy for help, claiming it’s all hearsay. He blames the whistleblower. He likens the witnesses who informed the whistleblower to “spies.” He blames it on a “political hack job.” He accuses Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and the person now in charge of the investigation, of “treason.” He calls it a “coup” and suggests that if he’s removed from office there will be a civil war. Mr. Trump dares the political system to stop him by publicly calling on China to help dig up dirt on Mr. Biden’s son.