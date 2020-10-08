What if there was a Nancy Pelosi presidency? | COMMENTARY

The House of Representatives votes by states with each state casting one vote until a candidate receives a majority of state delegations, or 26 states. States with tied delegations, like Pennsylvania, lose their vote. California with a delegation of 53 and Wyoming with one cast the same single vote. The House has picked a president on two occasions — the most complicated in 1801 when it took 35 ballots for the House to select Thomas Jefferson over Aaron Burr. The stalemate was broken after Alexander Hamilton persuaded a couple of members to switch their vote giving Jefferson the majority. This was a major factor leading to the duel between Hamilton and Burr so vividly performed in the play “Hamilton.”