Once you get your voucher, you only have a limited period of time to find a landlord who will take it. I also had to find an apartment without too many stairs because of my disability. I applied at over 20 locations in Baltimore County and paid 20 application fees, usually around $40 each. I presented myself each time with the hope that someone would look at me as a human being. I had no criminal record, and my credit was good. Yet each time I was rejected.