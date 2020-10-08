Climate disasters creating risks in investing | COMMENTARY

Evidently, my assessment is shared by thousands of investors. According to an analysis of the 8,700 comments received by the DOL in this proceeding, 95% of those who commented opposed the department’s proposed rule. Opposition was particularly strong among institutional investors — asset managers, financial advisers, financial service providers, asset owners, pension plans and investment organizations — either unanimously or all but unanimously opposed to the proposal. The analysis, carried out by seven large investment and research organizations including Morningstar, Ceres and US SIF, found that comments in opposition commonly cited that the DOL proposal “includes no evidence that fiduciaries choose investments that are likely to have lower returns in exchange for ESG criteria being considered.” Moreover, they said “the proposed rule largely dismisses the financial materiality of ESG issues and ignores research regarding the materiality of ESG in financial decision-making.”